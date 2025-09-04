CYCLONIC SEASON: Tropical wave under surveillance in the Atlantic | FAXINFO

This Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has placed under close surveillance a tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic, off the Cape Verde Islands. The system, accompanied by increasingly organized showers and thunderstorms, now presents favorable conditions for its development.

According to the NHC bulletin, the probability of formation is estimated at 50% in the next 48 hours and 80% over a seven-day periodIn other words, the transformation into a tropical depression now seems very likely by the end of the week or over the weekendIf this scenario is confirmed, the phenomenon could evolve into a tropical storm and take the name of Gabrielle.

By then, the system should be classified as “Invest 91L”, a technical designation which allows forecasters to refine their models and consider sendinghurricane fighter planes to collect real-time data. This information is essential for anticipate the trajectory and intensity of the phenomenon.

For now, the direction remains uncertain. However, the models agree on a moving west or west-northwest, which would place the Lesser Antilles in the potential path of the system by the middle of next weekThe authorities are therefore calling on the population to closely monitor future updates, as the wave could directly affect the region.

This development comes as the hurricane season enters its most active phase. The beginning of September corresponds to the statistical peak of hurricane formation. in the Atlantic, a period when sea surface temperatures and atmospheric conditions are most conducive to the development of major phenomena.

In summary, no immediate alert is being issued at this time, but vigilance remains required. The NHC and local authorities are reiterating the importance of regularly consult the official bulletins and have an emergency plan ready to be activated in the event of a deterioration of the situation. _Vx

See also our Cool'heures magazine – special cyclone season: https://www.calameo.com/books/0060324745560408d3178

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-une-onde-tropicale-sous-surveillance-dans-latlantique/