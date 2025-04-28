DANCE Fusion of Cultures at the DP Salsa Festival | FAXINFO

For the 7th edition of DP Salsa Festival, dancers of all levels and backgrounds gathered at Maho Beach from April 17 to 20.

Valérie Boucaut and Davy Pivert, founders of the festival in 2010, once again invited South America to dance in Saint-Martin. For four days, salseros from the Caribbean and beyond met on the Dutch side of the island. On Saturday, April 19, at the Sonesta, a dozen professional dancers shared their secrets for setting the track alight, during practical sessions and intensive training sessions.

In total, nearly 600 participants came to dance Cuban, Colombian, New York and Puerto Rican salsa. "This is my first time in Saint-Martin, I am came from Puerto Rico just for the festival"I've been crazy about salsa since I was a child! I don't regret coming, I was able to meet lots of enthusiasts, like me, and even salsa stars!" says Juliana, a festival-goer.

One workshop after another, the apprentices completed exercises from 9 a.m. to 18 p.m. "The idea is to sell dreams"It's our signature. We only want the best on stage. It's exceptional for participants to be able to exchange and learn with world-renowned experts," says Valérie Boucaut.

Building on this day of sharing, the teachers transformed themselves into performers in the evening to set an example in a series of animated shows with spectacular duets and quartets at Casino Royale. Looking forward to next year!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/danse-cultures-en-fusion-au-dp-salsa-festival/