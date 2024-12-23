DANCE / Ö and Co Company: Exceptional modern jazz dance workshop | FAXINFO

Dance enthusiasts in Saint-Martin will have the unique opportunity to participate in an exceptional workshop led by Georgey Souchette, internationally renowned dancer and choreographer, in collaboration with the Compagnie Ö and co.

After starting dance in Saint-Martin, Georgey has carved out an inspiring path. He has collaborated with major choreographers such as Rick Odums, James Carles and Géraldine Armstrong in Paris. His career then led him to the musical The Lion King at the Théâtre Mogador in 2008, before joining prestigious companies in New York, such as Nathan Trice Rituals and Forces of Nature Dance Theater. Back in Europe, he participated in the British tour of The Lion King and since 2014 has multiplied projects in jazz dance, contemporary dance and dance-theater. Today, holder of the State Diploma in contemporary and jazz dance, Georgey teaches at the Conservatoire Georges Bizet in Paris.

December 26 from 17:30 p.m. to 19:30 p.m. and December 27 from 17:30 p.m. to 20:30 p.m., Georgey Souchette will host two Modern'Jazz workshops at the Temps Danse hall of Hope Estate. This workshop, open to all (free for company members/€40 for non-members), will offer an approach that mixes jazz, Afro-contemporary, swing, urban and modern styles. Improvisation, musicality and expressiveness will be at the heart of the sessions to offer participants an exceptional experience. _VX

Info: compagnieo.and.co@gmail.com or 0690 54 97 07

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/danse-compagnie-o-and-co-worshop-exceptionnel-de-danse-modern-jazz/