DANCE: Saint-Martin in caliente mode with the DP Salsa Festival | FAXINFO

From April 17 to 20, the island will vibrate to the rhythm of the 7th edition of the DP Salsa Festival, A flagship event for Latin dance in the Caribbean. Led by Valérie Boucaut and Davy Pivert of the DP Dance Salsa association, this festival has established itself as an unmissable cultural and festive event.

For four days, the sounds of salsa, bachata and other Caribbean rhythms will rock the territory. Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino will serve as a showcase for a rich program, bringing together renowned dancers and choreographers such as Evelyn & Juan Carlos, Terry & Cécile (SalsAlianza), Marco Ferrigno (Ansima Ballet), Jorge Luis Fernandez, and Jacopo & Linda.

The festival will kick off with an explosive pre-party, before making way for more 15 hours of workshops hosted by guest artists, accessible to all levels, wild evenings with spectacular shows and the famous Sunday Pool Party, a real moment of sharing and relaxation before the big closing evening.

More than a festival, the DP Salsa Festival is a crossroads of cultures, a showcase of talent, and an invitation to make Saint Martin the Caribbean capital of salsa. _Vx

Info & reservations: https://www.dpsalsa.com

Ticket sales points: Multichange in Hope Estate and Levi's in Marigot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/danse-saint-martin-en-mode-caliente-avec-le-dp-salsa-festival/