Dauphin Telecom in 2025: new era, new ambitions | FAXINFO

Since its creation in 1998 by Alain Haillant, Dauphin Telecom has embodied innovation and proximity in the telecommunications sector in the Antilles-Guyana. Led by Eve Riboud, CEO since 2009, and Philippe Morel, Deputy CEO, the company has evolved to meet the growing needs of its customers while remaining anchored in local values.

In 2025, Dauphin Telecom will continue its dynamic of innovation and proximity with major new features to improve the customer experience and support the development of connectivity in Saint-Martin and the Antilles-Guyana region.

Modernized agencies and an unprecedented partnership with CANAL+

Since the end of 2024, the Marigot and Hope Estate agencies have been welcoming their clients in renovated spaces that are both modern and welcoming: “We now offer a concept store where the professional goes more towards the client” adds Philippe Morel.

A CANAL+ corner has been integrated to present the new FIBRE + TV offers, born from an unprecedented partnership with the television giant. Launched in November 2024, these offers combine the speed of fiber and the entertainment of CANAL+, including sports, cinema, series and local channels. “The important thing is to bring fiber and an additional layer of services with a better quality box. For the customer, there is only one interface and everything in the same place with a single operator,” explains Eve Riboud.

Packages and tools tailored to your needs

LThe company is also innovating in its mobile offers, by launching boosted packages with up to 300 GB of data starting at €9,90. These flexible subscriptions, with or without commitment, demonstrate Dauphin Telecom's commitment to making connectivity accessible to all. These innovations meet the expectations of individuals and professionals, as does the launch of an exclusive number for business customers, allowing rapid and personalized assistance: 0801 100 777. The Hotline for individuals remains the same: 0801 100 555, Eve Riboud invites Dauphin Telecom customers to contact this free number which facilitates support: “If you call the hotline, we answer. A team of 9 specialists based in Guadeloupe, in the same time zone, is there to assist you by creating a numbered ticket which allows more effective follow-up to solve your problem”.

Deployment of 5G and extension of optical fiber

In collaboration with Telem on the Dutch side, Dauphin Telecom is beginning the gradual deployment of 5G in Saint-Martin, promising ultra-fast speeds, reduced latency and network coverage across the entire territory.

At the same time, the extension of the fiber continues, with areas such as Grand-Case which will benefit from a fast connection from the first quarter of 2025. Eve Riboud welcomes Dauphin Telecom's ambitious choices: "It's a long process to bury the fiber but it's progressing, SAS Tintamarre (responsible for delivering the infrastructure to install the fiber – editor's note) has delivered part of the Grand-Case area to us. It's long because we want to do it well and in a way that is interoperable between all operators, the last deliveries are planned for the end of 2025, beginning of 2026".

A local and regional commitment

Proud of its Saint-Martin DNA, Dauphin Telecom supports local initiatives aimed at developing the associative, social and economic fabric of the island, while continuing its expansion in the French Antilles including Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Guyana. With 40 employees in Saint-Martin for a total of 120 staff in all territories, Dauphin Telecom also favors local employment, with teams trained on site, thus contributing to economic and social development. These efforts reflect a clear ambition: to offer high-performance technological solutions while remaining anchored in the Saint-Martin community. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/dauphin-telecom-en-2025-nouvelle-ere-nouvelles-ambitions/