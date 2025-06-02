Deadline for Filing 2024 Income Tax Returns is Monday, June 30 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Inspectorate of Taxes reminds the general public that the deadline to submit the 2024 Income Tax Return Form is Monday, June 30, 2025. Taxpayers must file their forms in person at the Tax Administration Office, located in the Vineyard Building, during office hours Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. We strongly encourage you to come in before the deadline to avoid long lines.

The 2024 Income Tax Return Forms A and B can be accessed via the Government of Sint Maarten’s website or through the online services portal at onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org. While forms may be downloaded online, they must be submitted physically, as the Tax Administration does not accept online submissions.

It is important to note that all taxpayers must bring a copy of their completed form when submitting it to the Tax Administration to be stamped as proof of submission. Those who are unable to file by the deadline can submit a request for an extension before Monday, June 30, 2025, including a valid reason. Additionally, married couples are reminded that they are required to jointly submit one tax return form.

Throughout the month of June, special assistance will be available to seniors at the Tax Administration by appointment only. Seniors who wish to receive assistance must earn no more than Cg 18,000 annually and are required to bring all relevant documents, such as their wage tax card and interest letters, etc., to their appointment. To schedule an appointment, seniors may send an email to Kelron.bellot@sintmaartengov.org or by calling any of the following numbers: 542-2143, 542-5301, 542-5304, or 542-3839.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Deadline-for-Filing-2024-Income-Tax-Returns-is-Monday,-June-30.aspx