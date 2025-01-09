Deadly shooting in Quartier d’Orléans: two men shot dead | FAXINFO

This Thursday, January 9, the calm of Quartier d’Orléans was brutally shattered by a fatal shooting that occurred around noon. Two adult men were shot dead.

The gendarmes, firefighters and the SMUR quickly intervened on the scene, but the emergency services were unable to save the victims. The public prosecutor of Basse-Terre, Xavier Sicot, confirmed the deaths and indicated that an investigation into “organized gang murders”, “criminal association” and “possession of category A and B weapons” had been entrusted to the research section of the Saint-Martin gendarmerie. The initial findings have not yet made it possible to determine the exact circumstances of this double homicide, leaving the community waiting for clarification. Yann Burnichon, deputy prosecutor, went to the scene to supervise the ongoing investigations. According to initial information, the Pointe-à-Pitre criminal division could also be seized of the case, given the seriousness of the facts. While the call for calm and caution is essential, this tragedy, which takes place in a worrying context of armed violence, has caused shock and concern among the island’s inhabitants. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fusillade-mortelle-a-quartier-dorleans-deux-hommes-abattus/