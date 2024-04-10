DEATH OF JUSTIN ANNICETTE: Condolences from President Louis Mussington | FAXINFO

On behalf of the Territorial Council, its elected members, the staff of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and on my own behalf, I would like to publicly express my sincere and emotional condolences to the family of Mr. Justin Annicette, who left us last Friday .

Distinguished entrepreneur, member of the St Martin Nord Rotary Club since 1999, president of Rotary from 2005 to 2006, Justin Annicette was a figure on the island. He was exemplary in his life, taking part in numerous actions throughout his life, in the service of the most deprived.

Veteran, vice-president of the association of veterans and war victims of Saint-Martin, he worked for his country and was for a long time our standard bearer during official commemorations.

We extend our gratitude to him on behalf of the Community of Saint-Martin.

His human qualities, his kindness, were appreciated by all and his memory will remain alive in our hearts. Saint-Martin salutes his journey and thanks him.

At this time of mourning, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones to whom we extend our unwavering support.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deces-de-justin-annicette-les-condoleances-du-president-louis-mussington/