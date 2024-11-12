DEATH OF OMER ARRONDELL: Condolences from President Louis Mussington | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin, represented by its President, Mr. Louis MUSSINGTON, would like to extend its most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Omer ARRONDELL.

Originally from Saint-Martin, Omer Arrondell was a local but also regional figure. He knew how to carry high the colors of Saint-Martin through the values ​​of education and a life path of unique richness.

A recognized and respected personality, a trained teacher, the Community of Saint-Martin wanted to honor Omer ARRONDELL during his lifetime by giving his name to the Quartier d'Orléans Elementary School, during an official ceremony organized on September 1, 2015, in his presence, under the presidency of the late Mrs. Aline HANSON.

"Mr. Omer" as his former students affectionately called him, had forged strong ties with the local population, given his unwavering dedication to the education of the island's children. Upright, conscientious, professional, he was recognized for his whole personality, the quality of his teaching and his involvement with the students who had the most difficulties.

After starting his career in Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy, in 1961, he was assigned to the Grand Case school. He then taught for a few years in Guadeloupe before returning to Saint-Martin to the Marigot Boys' School, then again to the Grand Case School and finally to the Quartier d'Orléans where he was appointed in 1967.

Omer Arrondell spent the rest of his career in Guadeloupe, where he took charge of the continuing education classes at the Port-Louis Boys' School from 1970 to 1976. He also worked with disabled students and was appointed Director of a specialized establishment at the Collège du Raizet in Abymes.

He then prepared the diploma of Director of Specialized Establishment at the National Center for Studies and Training for Maladjusted Children (CNEFEI) in Suresnes and was assigned to the post of Director of SES at the Collège Général de Gaulle, in the town of Moule, from 1978 to 1980.

His career continued as Administrative and Educational Director of the Emeraude Medical Psycho-Educational Center in Basse-Terre (CMPP), from 1980 to 1984. In 1990, he became a College Professor of Letters and English and ended his career as Deputy Director of SES/SEPGPA at the Joseph Pitat College in Basse-Terre, in 2000.

A lifetime devoted to the academic support of students with special needs. In view of his exemplary career, Omer Arrondell will receive the Honorable Mention of the Academic Inspectorate of Guadeloupe by decree of December 04, 1981. He will also be decorated as Officer of the Academic Palms, by decree of the Prime Minister dated July 17, 1986.

Throughout his career, marked by dedication and exemplarity, Omer Arrondell has continued to work for young people, in the public service but also in volunteering through various organizations and associations.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin pays tribute to him and expresses its eternal gratitude. His name will remain engraved on the school that bears his name in Quartier d'Orléans and in the hearts of the people of Saint-Martin. May his soul rest in peace.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deces-domer-arrondell-les-condoleances-du-president-louis-mussington/