DEMOGRAPHY: A girl as the first SXM baby of the year 2024 | FAXINFO

Once again, the maternity department of the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center was in high demand during the night of New Year's Eve and the transition to the New Year, with four births during the day of January 1st.

The first Saint-Martin baby of the year 2024, as in 2023, is a little girl, who now goes by the magnificent first name Ya’zëly.

The pitchoune was born this Monday, January 1 at 1:42 a.m. with a weight of 2,990 kilos. Her mother, Yazmin Mendoza Guzman, is doing well, as is her first daughter who became the first Saint-Martin baby in 2024 born partly French, at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center. His dad, Alexandre Herby, is delighted with this new arrival. The new mother and Ya’zëly left the maternity ward this Thursday, January 4 to return home. The second Saint-Martin baby of 2024 is also a little girl, the third gave way to a little boy and a fourth newborn was born on January 1, 2024. Four babies to start the year off right in the maternity ward … Congratulations to the parents.

For the year 2023, the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center recorded 538 births compared to 546 babies in 2022. The figure for births in the French part of the island remains low compared to previous years: 568 babies for the year 2021, 582 in 2020 and 636 newborns in 2019.

If the complete demographic report from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) for the year 2023 is not yet available, the figures for the month of November 2023 confirm the drop in births in France: 1.877 babies born on average per day. This is 5,1% less than in November 2022. This is the 17th consecutive month of decline compared to the same month a year earlier. Cumulatively, over the period from January to November, there were 621.691 births in 2023, or 45.263 fewer than in 2022 (-6,8%). _VX

