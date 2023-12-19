Demolition of the former Sunrise residence at Oyster Pond: nature has reclaimed its rights | FAXINFO

During Hurricane Irma, the Sunrise 2 condominium located in Oyster Pond was completely destroyed. Made up of 11 individual single-storey dwellings, all adjoining, it was built on the edge of a cliff, at a height of less than 10 meters from the water level.

The mechanical effect of the waves destroyed the cliff made up of earth and mineral materials, then the water rushed into each of the homes causing, through the cumulative effect of the wind, the total destruction of the interior fittings, partitioning and side facades. sea. Following this erosion, the terraces of several houses fell into the sea.

An order recognizing the state of natural disaster was signed on September 8, 2017. The co-ownership trustee therefore contacted the State about the possibility of activating the major natural risk prevention fund (FPRNM – Barnier Fund). Each property was purchased by the State through an amicable acquisition of property damaged by a natural disaster. This funding was granted by decree of September 17, 2019. The community of Saint-Martin signed on October 1, 2019, an order declaring the state of imminent danger relating to the Sunrise 2 residence. A works contract aimed at demolition of a housing complex and the restoration of the land was carried out by DEAL Guadeloupe. The company SATP AMIANTEX, present in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, was selected at the beginning of July 2023 and the demolition took place in October 2023.

The objective was to restore the site to be able to return, after demolition, the spaces to nature and to the people of Saint-Martin who will be able to enjoy them in complete safety. In fact, the land will be entrusted to the Conservatoire du Littoral, which already manages neighboring plots.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/89315-2/