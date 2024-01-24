Departmental road safety action plan: Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy concerned | FAXINFO

The fight against road insecurity remains a priority for State services and all local actors.

The State maintains its commitment and its partnership work in this area and is therefore launching a call for “road safety” projects.

This departmental road safety action plan aims to encourage and assist the implementation of training, awareness, education or communication actions responding, among others, to the following local issues: prevention among young people, motorized two-wheelers, risky behavior: alcohol, drugs, illegal and dangerous nature of “wild rodeos”, non-wearing of safety equipment (helmet), speed and non-respect of priorities, distractors (telephone driving).

The call for projects is open to state administrations, local authorities, public or semi-public organizations, educational establishments, associations, private actors, insurance companies, the media, etc.

It concerns Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. A balance between the two islands will be sought in the supported actions.

The precise framework of the call for projects is available on the website of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin at the following address: https://www.saint-barth-saintmartin.gouv.fr/Actualites/APPEL-A-PROJETS-PDASR-2024

Projects must be sent, to the following address, before Thursday February 29, 2024, 23:59 p.m. local time, strict deadline to: Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin 23 rue de Spring, Concordia, 97150 Saint-Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/plan-departemental-dactions-de-securite-routiere-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy-concernees/