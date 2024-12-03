DEVELOPMENT: Marigot gets new street furniture | FAXINFO

The Collectivité has launched an initiative to beautify the city centre of Marigot, with a first phase dedicated to the installation of street furniture. Recently, benches have been installed on rue du Général de Gaulle, thus providing resting areas for visitors and residents.

This project is part of a global approach aimed at revitalizing and greening the heart of Marigot. Soon, large flower pots will enrich this new development, and the pits left empty for years will be replanted, reinforcing the aesthetic and ecological appeal of the city center. The Collectivité wishes to involve merchants in this transformation. An evaluation of the current facilities will be carried out to adjust the developments based on feedback and the needs identified. These efforts reflect a desire to improve the living environment in Marigot, while offering tourists a more pleasant and welcoming experience in this flagship sector of the island. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/amenagement-marigot-se-pare-dun-nouveau-mobilier-urbain/