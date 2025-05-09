Development of a new city contract for priority neighborhoods | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the State have officially launched the preparation of the new city contract “Commitments Quartiers 2030”, a major mechanism of the The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the State have officially launched the preparation of the new city contract “Commitments Quartiers 2030”, a major mechanism of the city ​​politics intended for reduce territorial inequalities.

This contract aims to improve living conditions in the so-called priority neighborhoods by acting on several levers: social cohesion, education, economic development, ecological transition and living environment. Three neighborhoods are currently concerned: Orleans district, Sandy Ground, and, since January 1, 2025, St. James.

The principle of this new contract is based on a co-construction approachResidents are invited to actively engage through questionnaires and meetings to identify local priorities and help develop a tailored action plan. Thematic working groups will bring together residents and partners before the end of May.

To support this process, the Community has signed a partnership with the company ECD Antilles, which specializes in public policies. It will provide a methodological support to the consultation and will contribute to the drafting of the final document. This partnership was approved by the executive council on April 24th for an amount of €39.975, co-financed by the State to the tune of €20.000.

With 10.847 inhabitants affectedThis new city contract is an essential lever for building, with those most concerned, a more equitable future in the heart of these three districts of Saint-Martin. In 2024, more than €1,9 million has been allocated to city policy. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/elaboration-dun-nouveau-contrat-de-ville-pour-les-quartiers-prioritaires/