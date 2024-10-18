DIGITAL / A look back at E-Weekend: the importance of digital transformation | FAXINFO

The E-Weekend, organized by the CCISM on October 10, 11 and 12, successfully confirmed its key role in the digital transformation of Saint-Martin businesses.

Spread over three days, the event brought together nearly 80 participants during the Guavaberry Networking and more than a hundred visitors to the showroom. Although the results are encouraging, increased awareness is needed to accelerate digitalization. The discussions highlighted the importance of digital tools such as automation and digital marketing for competitiveness. The show allowed visitors to discover adapted solutions, even for unexpected sectors. However, the tourism sector, which could greatly benefit from digital technology, showed low engagement. The CCISM, through its support, intends to continue its efforts to support the digital transition, which is essential to the competitiveness and resilience of local businesses. The challenges remain, but digital technology is vital to the economic future of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/numerique-retour-sur-le-e-weekend-limportance-de-la-transformation-digitale/