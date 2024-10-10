DIGITAL: Second edition of E-Weekend | FAXINFO

These October 10, 11 and 12 will mark the 2nd edition of the B to B event “E-Weekend” to help entrepreneurs make the digital shift correctly.

The digital transition now seems inevitable for businesses. The CCISM is therefore committed to supporting entrepreneurs in the region, regardless of their sector of activity. Based on the information that local entrepreneurs have shared with the CCISM during the diagnostics since 2022, the teams have thought of a tailor-made event to meet their needs. The E-Weekend is one of the pillars of the support that the CCISM offers to business leaders, active or in the making, as part of the digital transition. Round table, showroom, workshop or even masterclass, the 3-day event will be perfect for you to discover the digital solutions that suit you best.

Find the full program on www.faxinfo.fr _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/numerique-deuxieme-edition-du-e-weekend/