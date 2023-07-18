DISABILITY Online questionnaire on the needs of businesses in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The CCISM in partnership with AGEFIPH is launching an online questionnaire for Saint-Martin companies on their needs in the field of disability in order to contribute to a more inclusive professional world for all and to better understand the needs of the territory.

As part of its partnership with the National Association for the Management of Funds for the Professional Integration of People with Disabilities (AGEFIPH), the CCISM wishes to make an inventory of the needs of companies in the field of disability. The objective is to be able to relay these needs to the competent entities and to propose appropriate actions for a better inclusion of project leaders, business leaders and employees. The CCISM therefore invites the persons concerned to complete the 14 questions covering topics such as the company's approach to supporting employees with disabilities, job retention needs (adaptation of the workstation) and recruitment, awareness-raising actions organized within the company, the presence or not of people with disabilities in the staff or the support of AGEFIPH. At the same time, the latter organizes preparation workshops for the European Disability Employment Week (SEEPH) considered as a strategic moment to develop a company's disability policy which will take place from Monday 20 to Sunday 26 November 2023. For the first time, the workshop will be given online for the territory of Saint-Martin and will also welcome the disability referents of Saint-Barthélemy. Share among peers to get inspired, co-build your SEEPH 2023 to anticipate and discover AGEFIPH's new tools to innovate, the Saint-Martin workshop will take place on Friday September 15, 2023. _Vx

Info: www.ccism.fr

Link to complete the questionnaire:

https://urlz.fr/mETM

Link to register for the SEEPH 2023 workshop: https://urlz.fr/mEUx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/handicap-questionnaire-en-ligne-sur-les-besoins-des-entreprises-de-saint-martin/