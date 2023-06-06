DISABILITY: The CCISM renews its partnership with AGEFIPH Antilles-Guyane | FAXINFO

On June 3, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) signed the renewal of the agreement between the Maison des Entreprises and the Association for the management of the fund for the professional integration of disabled people (AGEFIPH).

In 2021, Marie Martin, training officer at the CCISM, expressed the wish that the Maison des Entreprises would become more involved in the issue of disability. Based on an observation that highlighted the lack of visibility and awareness of the employment of people with disabilities, whether on the side of employers or employees, the CCISM then joined forces, in 2022, with the 'AGEFIPH, responsible for supporting the development of employment for people with disabilities by offering services and financial assistance for companies and individuals. This Saturday, June 3, Aymeric Chemin, in charge of Studies and Development and business relations and Antilles-Guyana partnerships at Agefiph, was delighted to extend this partnership with the CCISM to allow everyone to access their service offer. : "It seemed important to us to have a presence in Saint-Martin". Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM, which therefore remains an AGEFIPH relay point in the territory, and Aymeric Chemin then signed the new agreement which includes solutions for the employment of people with disabilities. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/handicap-la-ccism-renouvelle-son-partenariat-avec-agefiph-antilles-guyane/