“Discover your opportunities” forums: registrations continue | FAXINFO

The Sandy Ground On The Move Insertion (SGOMI) association invites young people aged 16 to 25 from Sandy Ground to participate in the “Discover your opportunities” forums which will begin next May.

Set up on the initiative of the Cité Éducative and supported by the SGOMI association, the "Discover your opportunities" forums will allow young people from Sandy Ground to have a view of all the offers available to them by the training centers. and local businesses while meeting professionals. Without forgetting the range of activities that they can exercise to “relax, occupy themselves and not remain in the purely educational aspect” confides Shaniqua Hunt, A&F manager and coordinator of the SGOMI association. During these forums, young people aged 16 to 25 will have the opportunity to make an appointment with speakers to discover the activities that they do not necessarily practice at home, such as painting on ceramics, a craft workshop of soap or even a make-up beauty workshop. Some of these workshops are already active but through this new project, the Sandy Ground On the Move Insertion team, which works in the field of integration through economic activity and fights against all forms of social exclusion since 2011, intends to expand its audience so that young people become aware of their potential and use it wisely: "they will discover themselves and the opportunities offered to them in the territory of Saint-Martin and elsewhere", still according to Shaniqua Hunt. A great opportunity for young people from Sandy Ground who want to live a unique experience for their professional future and their personal development. At the same time, the association has approached businesses and entrepreneurs in the neighborhood while soliciting the City's Policy with this desire to offer complete and diversified forums to the youth of Sandy Ground. While registration is still open, places are limited.

Depending on the registrations made at the association's office (see info), groups will be created and time slots arranged for students. The documents to be provided when registering: photo ID, presentation of the original and photocopy of the valid identity card or passport, photocopy of the education certificate (if a student), photocopy of the success or the last diploma (if you have one). _Vx

Info: 06 90 62 82 94 – SGOMI Address: 79 Sandy Ground Main Road (Sandy Ground Neighborhood Council Building)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/forums-decouvrir-vos-opportunites-les-inscriptions-continuent/