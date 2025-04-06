Discovering sea turtles: take action to protect them | FAXINFO

Each year the National Nature Reserve (RNN) of Saint-Martin raises public awareness about sea turtles and recruits eco-volunteers for the "Trace Count". During the last session, Aude Berger presented to the twenty participants the three species that lay eggs on our beaches, the spawning periods and the many threats weighing on them.

Emma, ​​an intern at the reserve, presented a innovative method : the photo-identification of turtles. Thanks to the distinctive scales on the heads of turtles, which are like natural fingerprints, and the patterns on their shells, it is now possible to recognize individually using a algorithm specialized.

This event thus helped to raise awareness and expand the network ofeco-volunteers for weekly track counting patrols, whose commitment is essential for the preservation of these endangered species. A new information meeting will be held on Friday April 11 at the reserve offices at Hope Estate, from 17:30 p.m. to 19 p.m., to train new participants.

Ecovolunteers are also invited to join the Tintamarre monitoring program twice a week. The program includes tracking, monitoring shark nurseries, observing seabirds, and photo-identifying turtles.

The RNN is short of volunteers to carry out these crucial missions. Any help, even a one-off, is invaluable in preserving these endangered species. _Vx

Info: reservenat.aude@yahoo.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/a-la-decouverte-des-tortues-marines-engagez-vous-pour-leur-protection/