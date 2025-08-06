DISCOVERY / Full steam ahead: crochet weaves connections at the Living Museum | FAXINFO

Last Monday morning, the Hope Estate Living Museum hosted a workshop like no other: a crochet initiation led by Roselyne, a passionate and educational woman, determined to dust off the old-fashioned image of this practice. Because yes, the crochet is no longer “a grandmother’s thing”, but rather a creative, modern and resourceful activity.

Among the ten participants, a lot of novices. Mélanie, who came with her two children, had never touched a crochet hook. Neither had Cyrille. As for Mylène, her memories went back a long way. Yet, in just a few minutes, everyone was able to let themselves be carried away by the rhythm of the chained stitches. “Crochet has nothing to do with Knitting hand or machine”, recalls Roselyne, who guided the first gestures : the slip knot, the chain, then the simple stitches to assemble according to the desired work.

Bags, hats, decorations, round rugs, swimsuits or even lightweight vests… the possibilities are endless, and crochet is becoming a fashion or interior accessory. Roselyne has also presented a few pieces, including a shell bag made with T-shirt yarn, which took hours of work. An eloquent demonstration.

Beyond creation, Crocheting is good for you. Concentration, calming, self-esteem, hand agility. : the benefits are numerous, and the pleasure of soft wool between the fingers adds to the charm of the experience. The workshop is also a time for exchange and sharing. And this is exactly what the Living Museum offers with this workshop, who will return on Monday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, August 27 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m.. A meeting to take care of yourself, stitch by stitch. _Vx

