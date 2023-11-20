DISCOVERY: Great enthusiasm among young Saint-Martin residents for Futsal! | FAXINFO

At the initiative of the Saint-Martin Football League and its technical advisor, Gilles Petit, a day dedicated to the practice of Futsal was organized on the Cul-de-Sac field.

“Futsal”, also called “5-a-side football”, differs from its 11-a-side cousin due to the versatility it requires. The characteristics and qualities of each player define a starting position which evolves during all phases of the game. The players are required to move regularly, perform rotations, swap to create difficulties for the opposing team and disorganize their defense.

Widely practiced in middle and high schools, it is a modern, spectacular and intense discipline which combines tactics and physical effort. It allows players to work on their technique in small spaces, their coordination and their tactical discipline.

All these technical and tactical aspects were worked on by several players from the Saint-Louis Stars and Juventus de Saint-Martin clubs during a discovery day organized in Cul-de-Sac. After several training sessions led by Gilles Petit and the club educators, numerous matches (5×5) came to round off this great sporting day.

The Saint-Martin Football League thanks Gilles Petit, the educators of each club, without forgetting Wilfrid, U15 player of Saint-Louis Stars who refereed all the matches in a beautiful manner. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/decouverte-un-bel-enthousiasme-chez-les-jeunes-saint-martinois-pour-le-futsal/