Distribution of 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers Begins February 4 | Government of Sint Maarten

~ Residents Urged to Secure Their Stickers Before February 27 Deadline ~

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration is pleased to announce that the distribution of the 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers will officially begin on February 4, 2026. To ensure an organized and efficient process, residents will receive their stickers according to their designated vehicle category.

The distribution will occur in two stages. The first phase will take place from February 4 to February 11 and will cater to vehicles classified under the following categories: P, B, Taxi, T, Z, and Gar. Beginning February 12, the second phase will include all remaining vehicle categories.

To obtain the 2026 Motor Vehicle Sticker, residents must provide proof of payment, valid insurance, and a valid inspection card. Payments can be made online, via bank transfer, or in person at the Receivers Office.

Online payments can be completed with credit or debit cards through services.sintmaartengov.org, while bank transfers must include the name and vehicle plate number and can be made to the following accounts: WIB USD 324800-05 / XCG 324800-03 or RBC USD 8200000403930461 / XCG 8200000005425048. For payments made via bank transfer, receipts and stickers can be collected at the Receivers Office within three to five working days, provided all required documents are presented.

To facilitate the Motor Vehicle Sticker distribution, the Receivers Office will operate from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM throughout the month of February. Cash payments can be made in person at the Receivers Office on Pond Island until 3:00 PM daily, with a maximum of three transactions per person.

Businesses and families with more than three vehicles are encouraged to submit a sealed envelope to the Receivers Office containing copies of their proof of payment, valid insurance, and inspection cards, along with their name and contact number. Once the envelope is complete, the Tax Administration will contact you to schedule a pickup at a designated date and time. The deadline for the use of this service is February 18, 2026.

To enhance service accessibility, seniors aged 62 and older will be assisted at Window 6. Taxpayers are also encouraged to use the APS parking lot adjacent to the Government Building for added convenience when visiting the Receivers Office.

All residents should note that the final deadline to complete payments for the 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers is February 27, 2026​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Distribution-of-2026-Motor-Vehicle-Stickers-Begins-February-4.aspx