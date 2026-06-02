Doctor Shortage in the Netherlands extends Dutch hospital waiting times | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Growing shortages of doctors and other healthcare professionals in the Netherlands are placing increasing pressure on patient access, with some Dutch hospitals now reporting waiting times of a year or longer for certain specialist treatments.

According to reporting by NL Times, based on figures from the Dutch Healthcare Authority and NOS, waiting times at Dutch hospitals vary widely by treatment, specialty and hospital, even among hospitals in the same region. The longest gaps are being seen in specialties such as gastrointestinal and liver care, ophthalmology and dermatology, where doctors have pointed to staffing shortages as a major cause.

In one example, patients seeking an appointment at the gastrointestinal clinic at Maastricht UMC can be seen within 30 days, while patients at nearby Zuyderland Hospital face a waiting time of 360 days. Similar differences have been reported between hospitals in Hilversum and Amersfoort, while hospitals in The Hague and Zuid-Limburg are also experiencing long waiting times.

The situation highlights a growing concern in the Dutch healthcare system: demand for care is increasing, the population is ageing and several medical specialties are struggling to maintain sufficient staffing levels. Although the Netherlands remains a high-performing healthcare system by international standards, recent data show that access is becoming more difficult in key areas.

The shortage is also visible in primary care. The Netherlands Court of Audit reported in 2025 that about 60 percent of general practitioner practices had stopped accepting new patients in 2024. Estimates cited by the Court of Audit indicate that between 45,000 and 194,000 residents were not registered with a general practitioner, while many more were seeking a doctor closer to home.

The OECD’s 2025 country health profile for the Netherlands noted that the country had 3.9 practicing doctors per 1,000 residents in 2023, below the European Union average of 4.3. The same profile warned that shortages of general practitioners are expected to worsen as many doctors approach retirement age and as more professionals leave the field earlier.

Dutch authorities and healthcare organizations have been working on several responses. These include efforts to expand and better plan the healthcare workforce, increase the role of nurse practitioners and physician assistants, support digital and hybrid care, improve coordination between hospitals and primary care, and shift more care to the right setting when hospital treatment is not necessary.

Under the Dutch approach known as “appropriate care,” the goal is to keep healthcare accessible and affordable by ensuring that patients receive the care they need, in the right place and at the right time. This includes using digital tools where suitable, strengthening primary care, improving regional cooperation and reducing unnecessary pressure on hospitals.

However, the latest waiting-time figures show that these reforms are taking place under growing pressure. Longer waiting times can affect patient outcomes, increase anxiety for families and place added strain on healthcare workers already operating under difficult conditions.

The issue is also relevant to the Dutch Caribbean. The islands face their own healthcare workforce challenges, including shortages of specialists and specialized nurses, limited local capacity and dependence on medical referrals for certain treatments. When the Netherlands faces shortages, longer waiting times and pressure on specialist services, it can affect the broader environment in which the islands seek medical support, training opportunities and specialist capacity.

At the same time, healthcare institutions in the Dutch Caribbean have taken steps to expand local capacity. In St. Maarten, the new general hospital project has been presented as part of efforts to accommodate additional services, support specialist care and create healthcare-related employment. Across the Dutch Caribbean, healthcare networks, referral arrangements and training partnerships have also been used to help address workforce needs, including in acute care and specialized nursing.

The issue is part of a broader healthcare planning challenge across the Kingdom. Doctor shortages, ageing populations, chronic disease and limited specialist capacity can affect access to care, healthcare financing, emergency preparedness and the ability of small island health systems to provide more treatment locally.

For the Dutch Caribbean, developments in the Netherlands are relevant because the islands also operate in a competitive healthcare labor market and rely, in part, on referrals, visiting specialists and cooperation with external institutions. Areas often identified in healthcare planning include medical training, specialist recruitment, regional cooperation, telemedicine, staff retention and prevention.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/doctor-shortage-in-the-netherlands-extends-dutch-hospital-waiting-times