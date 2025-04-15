Don’t Drink & Drive this Easter Weekend and Carnival Season. Always Drive Sober | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, and the Department of Communication (DCOMM), are urging motorists not to “Drink and Drive, and Drive Sober” for the Easter holiday weekend and upcoming Carnival festivities.

There will be lots to eat and drink this Easter holiday weekend, and for the upcoming Carnival festivities. When feeling tipsy, let your designated driver take the wheel or call a taxi.

The emphasis is on keeping everyone driving on our roads safe this festive season.

CPS advises members of the community to check family and friends before they get behind the steering wheel of a car, especially after they have had a few drinks.

Every driver can reduce tragedy on the country’s roads. Be responsible, select a designated driver if you plan to have a couple of drinks with family or friends.

During this Easter holiday extended weekend and upcoming Carnival festivities, drive sober! Don’t drink and drive, because drunk-driving can result in a serious injury or even worse, death.

Make sure everyone has a sober ride home if you’re hosting an Easter holiday gathering and attending Carnival events. Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking. Have a designated driver.

Don’t speed up this holiday weekend or during Carnival festivities! Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Be responsible, drive safely.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Dont-Drink-Drive-this-Easter-Weekend-and-Carnival-Season-Always-Drive-Sober.aspx