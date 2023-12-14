Downtown Marigot comes alive for the end-of-year holidays | FAXINFO

In order to strengthen the attractiveness of downtown Marigot, traders will remain open until 19 p.m. throughout the end-of-year holidays.

Building on the success of Black Friday on November 24, merchants in downtown Marigot, rue Général de Gaulle, rue Kennedy and Marina Port-la-Royale have decided to leave their doors open to the public until 19 p.m. hours, starting Monday, December 11 and until the end of the month.

“After meeting at a meeting with representatives of the Local Security and Delinquency Prevention Council (CLSPD), the territorial police, the gendarmerie, the Community, the Prefecture and the CCISM, we decided to organize nightlife in downtown Marigot in a festive but also secure environment,” underlines the president of the Marigot Merchants Association, Yann Leconte. “To guarantee everyone's peace and quiet, it has been decided that security patrols will be deployed every evening between 17 p.m. and 19 p.m. by territorial police officers, gendarmes, as well as our own private security team. Everything is now ready to welcome customers in good conditions in the streets of Marigot which sparkle with a thousand lights! »

Still with the aim of revitalizing the city center of Marigot, numerous activities and competitions in partnership with the CCISM will take place during these end-of-year festivities. “The stores will also be open on Sunday December 17, 24 and 31,” explains Alizé Martin, president of the AEC events commission. “Otherwise, activities will take place every Saturday with games for children and also snow which could well fall from the sky! Another highlight, the arrival of Santa Claus exceptionally planned for Saturday December 16 and 23, from 15 to 17 p.m.! ". Children have been warned…

During these festive periods, Yann Leconte and his entire team pulled out all the stops to ensure that these nightlife events in downtown Marigot were a real success with local customers as well as tourists passing through the “Friendly Island”. ". It's now up to you to come and share these festive and joyful moments with the merchants of Marigot! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-centre-ville-de-marigot-sanime-pour-les-fetes-de-fin-dannee/