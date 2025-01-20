Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Works in La Savane – RN7 | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Water and Sanitation Establishment (EEASM), chaired by Mr. SANCHEZ Raphael, enthusiastically announces the launch of an ambitious project to modernize and improve water infrastructure, as well as the establishment of a wastewater collection network in the La Savane – RN7 sector. This work is essential to meet the future needs of residents and Collège 900, while ensuring a compliant and suitable environment. It also aims to strengthen the quality of the public water and sanitation service in our territory, by making our infrastructure more resilient.

The work will begin on Monday, February 3 and will end on May 31, 2025., for a minimum period of 4 months. Exclusively at night, from 20AM to 5PM, the way will be fully reopened to traffic from 7am, every morning.

Regarding traffic jams usual on “La Savane”?

"Mr. SANCHEZ informs that all these aspects have been taken into account. This is why the interventions will take place every night from 20 p.m. to 5 a.m. From 20 p.m., the road connecting La Savane to Grand-Case will be almost entirely cleared, thus minimizing disruptions. This measure is based on in-depth studies of traffic flows, carried out with the aim of limiting inconveniences as much as possible, particularly during peak hours."

And the Tuesdays in Grand-Case?

"Rest assured, the EEASM teams have taken the event into account. Thus, during the "Mardis de Grand-Case", work could start from 22 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. Our service providers will do everything possible to limit the inconvenience. This measure is taken so as not to disrupt the festivities and to allow enthusiasts to fully enjoy this event."

Dear residents, we remind you that during these hours, alternating traffic will be put in place to ensure traffic flow and avoid any total blockage. We ask you to respect your turn and not to try to circulate outside the time allowed to you.

The EEASM is committed to implementing all necessary measures to minimize the impact of this work on your daily life. We ask for your understanding and the cooperation of all residents and drivers on our roads. We encourage you to carefully plan your travel during the hours of work and to anticipate possible additional delays, in order to limit inconvenience.

Mr. SANCHEZ is strongly committed to catching up on the structural backlog of our water and sanitation infrastructure in Saint-Martin. Water is essential, water is life! That is why we must do everything possible to provide quality service and water to our population, as well as to all those who visit our beautiful island.

Projects planned for 2025:

• The renewal of the Sandy Ground sewerage network.

• The extension of the Galisbay water production plant

