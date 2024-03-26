DRIVING LICENSE: New features soon available on the “My license points” teleservice | FAXINFO

“My license points” allows you to consult for free the number of points you have on your driving license. It replaces the “Télépoints” teleservice since November 2023; following a decree published in the Official Journal on March 15, 2024, you will soon be able to find new information there.

On “My permitted points”, you will soon be able to access your full information statement. This document allows you to obtain information relating to the validity of your license, the offenses you have committed, the medical examinations you have carried out in connection with your license, the road safety awareness courses you have followed, etc.

What services are currently offered by “My permitted points”?

On “My license points”, you can see the number of points you have on your driving license at the time you connect to this teleservice. However, if you committed an offense recently, it may not already be recorded in the national driving license system. A gap thus exists between the moment when the offense was committed and the taking into account of the corresponding loss of points on “My points allowed”.

Also note, a deadline for the reallocation of points following a road safety awareness course. On the other hand, reattributions and reconstitutions of points after a period without an infraction will be automatically displayed on the platform.

On this teleservice, you can also download a restricted information statement; This is a document allowing you to certify the validity of your driving license. It indicates the categories of vehicles that you can drive and whether or not your driving rights have been suspended. This document may be requested from you in particular: by your car insurer, by the operator putting you in contact with passengers if you carry out the activity of driver of a transport car with driver (VTC), to justify your rights when your civil liability is incurred following a road accident.

To access “My permitted points”, you can create a personal account on this teleservice or use FranceConnect. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/permis-de-conduire-de-nouvelles-fonctionnalites-prochainement-disponibles-sur-le-teleservice-mes-points-permis/