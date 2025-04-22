DRUG TRAFFICKING / Cocaine in the pants: a passenger arrested at Grand-Case airport | FAXINFO

The flair of airport security officers, combined with the rapid intervention of the Border Police, made it possible to intercept a large quantity of drugs on Saturday, April 12, at Grand-Case airport.

At around 14:50 p.m., a passenger bound for Pointe-à-Pitre caught the attention of the staff at the screening station. His nervous behavior and strange gait arouse suspicion. Alerted, the Saint-Martin Border Police proceeded to check him. Under his clothes, four rectangular packets are discovered. They contain in total 2,230 kg of cocaineThe investigation, initially conducted locally, was quickly entrusted to the detachment of theOFAST (Anti-Narcotics Office), on the instructions of the Basse-Terre public prosecutor's office.

Verdict: four years in prison

Placed in police custody, the suspect fails to convince the investigators or the prosecutor with his explanations. Presented in immediate appearance On Wednesday, April 16, before the Saint-Martin local court, he was sentenced to four years in prison matched with a customs fine of €33.000He was immediately imprisoned in the Basse-Terre remand center. This case illustrates once again the importance of the cooperation between services airport security and police forces to effectively combat illicit trafficking transiting through the northern islands. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-cocaine-a-la-ceinture-un-passager-interpelle-a-laeroport-de-grand-case/