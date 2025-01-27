DRUG TRAFFICKING / HNLMS Groningen: new station ship in the Caribbean | FAXINFO

HNLMS Groningen has taken over from HNLMS Holland as station ship in the Caribbean region. Last Friday, the patrol vessel docked in St. Anna Bay, Willemstad (Curaçao). In the coming months, she will be mobilised for operations to combat drug trafficking and be ready to intervene in the event of a humanitarian emergency.

The Royal Netherlands Navy has four patrol boats of the “Holland-klasse” category.

These offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are designed for surveillance of coastal areas.

The station ship operates in international waters in cooperation with the United States Coast Guard and, near shore, with the Caribbean Coast Guard.

The NH90 helicopter, specialized in maritime combat, once again accompanies the ship for aerial missions.

HNLMS Holland returned to its home port in Den Helder at the end of December 2024, after intercepting almost 9.000 kilos of cocaine in the Caribbean region in recent months.

With the continued presence of a station ship in this area, the Dutch Defence actively contributes to peace and security in the Caribbean region._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-hnlms-groningen-nouveau-navire-station-dans-les-caraibes/