DRUG TRAFFICKING: Interception of nearly 3 tons of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea | FAXINFO

The Dutch naval vessel HNLMS Groningen has made a spectacular drug bust in its first week of patrol in the Caribbean region. On February 2, after an intense maritime pursuit, the crew intercepted a boat carrying more than 2,8 tons of cocaine.

Five traffickers were arrested during this operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the regional coastguard and patrol aircraft.

The operation began the day before, when a suspicious boat was spotted by coastal radars. Despite a long night-time hunt, the suspects managed to escape.

But the crew of HNLMS Groningen did not give up and opted for a strategic positioning that proved to be profitable.

At dawn on February 2, the boat was detected again and a muscular operation was launched with the deployment of an NH90 helicopter and FRISC fast interceptors.

The traffickers tried to lose their pursuers, ignoring warnings and even warning shots.

The helicopter finally stopped the boat by destroying its engines with targeted shots. On board, the police discovered 94 bales of cocaine, for a total weight of 2820 kilos.

The five suspects and the cargo were handed over to US authorities for further proceedings.

Since January, the HNLMS Groningen has been stationed in the region and has been successfully carrying out anti-drug operations in collaboration with the US Coast Guard and the Caribbean Coast Guard. _VX

