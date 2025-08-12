DRUG TRAFFICKING: Nearly 5 tons of drugs seized in 48 hours by the French Navy | FAXINFO

La fight against drug trafficking has once again borne fruit in Caribbean waters. Last month, two buildings of the Navy have intercepted two vessels on the high seas, leading to the seizure of nearly five tonnes of narcotics, within the framework of operations carried out under the authority of the Prefect of Martinique, Government delegate for State action at sea, with the support of the prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy for the first interception.

On July 11, a fast, unflagged boat was spotted and stopped with the help of an American maritime patrol aircraft. Traces ofheroin were detected on boardThe crew, immediately placed under restrictive measures and deprivation of liberty, was handed over to the Saint Martin border police for further investigation.

The next day, a second operation was concluded with theboarding of a ship carrying 153 bales containing cocaine, confirmed by testing. This time, the search team was reinforced by the service customs coast guardThe opening of a judicial investigation has been entrusted to the specialized interregional jurisdiction of Fort-de-France. The crew was indicted and placed in pre-trial detention.

These two seizures lead to more than 22 tonnes the total quantity of narcotics intercepted at sea by the armed forces in the Antilles since the beginning of the year. Large-scale operations which illustrate the State's constant commitment to the fight against trafficking and the security of the Caribbean maritime area. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-pres-de-5-tonnes-de-drogue-saisies-en-48h-par-la-marine-nationale/