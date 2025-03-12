DRUG TRAFFICKING: Seizure of 500 kg of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea | FAXINFO

The Dutch Navy ship HNLMS Groningen intercepted two drug shipments in the Caribbean Sea on February 13 and 25.

Alerted by an American patrol aircraft, the HNLMS Groningen continued two suspicious speedboatscalled go-fastsOne of them managed to escape after having threw its cargo into the sea, quickly recovered by the fast interceptor FRISC, embarking a mixed team of Dutch sailors and American coast guard agents.

The second go-fast was immobilized after thehelicopter Dutch fired warning shotsThe two suspects on board surrendered and were handed over to the U.S. Coast Guard, as was the drug shipment. In total, more than 500 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

On mission in the region since January 2025, the HNLMS Groningen patrols the Caribbean Sea as a station ship in the Caribbean. It alternates coordinating counter-narcotics operations with the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard.

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/narcotrafic-hnlms-groningen-nouveau-navire-station-dans-les-caraibes/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-saisie-de-500-kg-de-cocaine-en-mer-des-caraibes/