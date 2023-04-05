The Dutch Navy ship Zr.Ms. Holland intercepted between March 10 and 13, four drug transports in the Caribbean Sea resulting in the seizure of more than 2,2 tons of cocaine.

Go-fasts were spotted by maritime patrol aircraft in the Dutch Caribbean region. The Zr.Ms. Holland then sent the US Coast Guard shipboard helicopter and two fast interceptor boats in their direction. Two of the four go-fasts immediately surrendered, the other two only after a few warning shots.

Ten suspects along with the contraband were transferred to the US Coast Guard. Suspected smugglers will be tried in the United States and the contraband has been destroyed.

The Zr.Ms building. Holland is active as a patrol vessel for the Dutch Caribbean region and works alternately with the Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard. 13 kg of cocaine have already been intercepted by the Zr.Ms. Holland since October 000. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-plus-de-22-tonnes-de-cocaine-saisies-en-quatre-jours-par-la-marine-hollandaise/