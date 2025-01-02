DRY JANUARY: A January without alcohol is easy with Heineken 0.0 | FAXINFO

January is a time to make healthier choices and set the tone for the year ahead. During this first month of the year, many of us decide to abstain from alcohol during “Dry January”. Starting 2025 with good intentions is the goal of this global campaign. Luckily, Heineken 0.0 is here to support these goals.

Heineken 0.0 isn’t just about offering a delicious and refreshing non-alcoholic alternative to St. Maarten’s favorite brew – it’s about making your wellness goals achievable and fun. That’s why, throughout the month of January, Heineken 0.0 is hosting a series of free fitness events designed to make exercise enjoyable and accessible to everyone.

The first event will take place on Saturday 18th January, Wai Wild Gym on Orient Bay Beach. From 8am to 30am, join in a high-energy workout on the sand. Afterwards, toast to your health with a chilled Heineken 9 – the perfect way to cool down after your workout.

On Saturday 25th January, wellness enthusiasts are invited to the Joga Studio Open Day in Cole Bay. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced yogi, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of 40-minute sample classes, meet like-minded individuals and enjoy healthy vegan bites accompanied by a refreshing Heineken 0.0. Get ready for a day full of fun and let yourself be carried away by the energising beats of DJ Barrö.

To further support consumers during Sober January, Heineken 0.0 is offering promotions at local supermarkets, including Hope Mini Market at Hope Estate. Want to treat yourself to a thirst-quenching non-alcoholic beer? During the week at the Maarten Yacht Club, you can enjoy a Heineken 0.0 for just $1 with your lunch.

For more details, visit Divico’s Instagram page (@divico.shop). To sign up for the Wai Wild Gym bootcamp, contact +1 721 587 3369 and for the Joga Studio Open Day, simply WhatsApp +1 721 581 7119.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/dry-january-un-mois-de-janvier-sans-alcool-cest-facile-avec-heineken-0-0/