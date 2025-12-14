Economic Controllers Conduct Calibration of Fuel Dispensers to Ensure Consumer Protection and Fair Commerce | Government of Sint Maarten

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) has commenced a new round of fuel dispenser calibration at service stations across the Dutch side of the island.

This initiative is being carried out in strict adherence to the Ijkverordening (Calibration Ordinance), which mandates regular verification of measuring instruments used in commercial transactions.

Economic Controllers have been visiting fuel stations island-wide to test and verify that all fuel pumps accurately dispense the quantity of fuel indicated to consumers.

Using certified calibration equipment, inspectors ensure that every litre delivered meets the legally required measurement standards.

Accurate measurement at the pump is essential for consumer protection. Precise calibration guarantees that motorists receive the full amount of fuel they pay for, particularly during times of fluctuating global fuel prices.

In addition, inspectors verify that all price indications at fuel stations are clearly displayed, accurate, and compliant with regulations so that consumers can make informed purchasing decisions.

“Consumers must be confident that the price shown is the price paid, and that the quantity dispensed matches the amount charged,” the Inspectorate stated.

“These controls are a core part of maintaining fairness in the marketplace.”

Beyond consumer protection, the calibration exercise plays a crucial role in safeguarding commercial integrity. Ensuring uniform compliance with the Ijkverordening prevents unfair competitive advantages and promotes transparency among all fuel retailers operating on the Dutch side of the island.

“Fair commerce depends on accurate and trustworthy measurement,” the Inspectorate emphasized. “Regular calibration protects honest businesses and strengthens confidence in the sector as a whole.”

The Inspectorate will continue to monitor fuel stations throughout the year, conducting both scheduled and unscheduled inspections.

IETA encourages all businesses using measurement instruments—whether fuel dispensers, retail scales, or other commercial devices—to maintain compliance with the Ijkverordening and ensure instruments are certified, sealed, and functioning correctly.

For more information on calibration requirements or compliance guidelines, businesses and consumers may contact the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs at ieta@sintmaartengov.org or 542-3182.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Economic-Controllers-Conduct-Calibration-of-Fuel-Dispensers-to-Ensure-Consumer-Protection-and-Fair-Commerce.aspx