ECONOMY: 2024 review at the plenary session of the economic climate club | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, June 18, the plenary session of the Economic Outlook Club, a body created in parallel with the Saint-Martin Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (ITSEE) in December 2023, was held at the Grand Case Beach Club. This was an opportunity to review the economic observations of the various sectors of the territory for the year 2024.

In the conference room of the famous Grand Case hotel complex, the various speakers took turns for two hours to present their results and statistics on the island's various economic sectors.

Among the key figures, Ramon Baray, head of port operations at the Port of Galisbay, reports a 34% drop in the number of cruise passengers in 2024 compared to 2023. Passenger traffic to and from Anguilla and Saint Barthélemy, on the other hand, has increased (+15% for Saint Barthélemy), and passenger traffic in commercial ports has increased by more than 20%. Freight traffic remains at the same frequency.

On the tourism side, Kate Richardson of ITSEE indicates an occupancy rate of 55% for the island's 40 collective accommodations (hotels, residences, guesthouses) in 2024, after a significant shutdown between 2017 and 2022, following Irma and the Covid period.

On the social side, the CAF has recorded a deficit in the number of RSA beneficiaries since 2022, in parallel with a continuous growth in the number of beneficiaries in the territory.

In terms of taxation, 135 million euros in taxes were collected in 2024, a significant decrease of 6 million euros compared to the previous year, while the region is doing rather well.

Finally, on the employment front, we've seen a 7% increase in job seekers over the past year. 54% of them are in the 25-49 age group, but the registration rate for those under 25 is skyrocketing (+34% in one year). A fragile situation for young people that needs to be monitored closely. _L.A

