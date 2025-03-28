ECONOMY / 2025 preliminary budget voted: Focus on rigor and optimization | FAXINFO

Le primitive budget The 2025 plan of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin was adopted during the territorial council meeting last Wednesday, marking a strong political act for the majority in a context of constrained finances and palpable tensions.

This budget of €280.129.815 stands out for its clear objectives of rigor and optimization. With, in 2024, a forecast surplus of €31 million, a “natural” investment deficit of -€19 million and an operating surplus of €50 million, figures presented by the Director General of Services, Natacha Pétrine, the Community intends to continue this momentum.

“By voting for this preliminary budget, we are choosing solidarity and responsibility.” – Mussington

For President Louis Mussington, the Collectivité has chosen transparency: “Those who insist on demonstrating that we are unable to carry out our investments, we are here to demonstrate the opposite.” Alain Richardson, 1st VP of the COM, stressed the need for rigorous management, supported by new budget monitoring tools: “Certainly there is the report of the Territorial Chamber of Accounts but there is also the context and the reality which evolve, there is also a realization the lack of tools and analysis that can enable much more rigorous control in budget execution and sound the alarm when spending goes beyond that.”

Budgetary efforts for 2025

Among the main measures, the Community has planned to reduce operating expenses, in particular via a reduction in personnel costs and ongoing management costs. Savings are targeted by strategic adjustments, including the limitation of the use of external service providers and reduction of overtime.

On the fiscal plan, the introduction of a environmental tax, from the optimization of the recovery (property tax) and the increase in the tax on household waste should strengthen revenues.

However, there was no shortage of criticism from the opposition. Numerous inconsistencies were highlighted, particularly regarding personnel costs, insurance, and the management of student grants, which were halved. Regarding this last point, Third Vice-President Dominique Louisy argued for an overestimated budget in 3.

Despite these differences, the 2025 preliminary budget was adopted by 15 votes in favor, 4 against, and 3 abstentions. It was divided between €172.367.021 for operating expenses and €107.762.794 for investment. President Mussington concluded by calling for collective action to ensure the proper execution of this budget and guarantee the completion of the key projects planned for 2025. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-budget-primitif-2025-vote-cap-sur-la-rigueur-et-loptimisation/