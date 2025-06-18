ECONOMY: 3 days to bring your solidarity project to life | FAXINFO

From Monday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 25, in Marigot, a unique incubation program will support solidarity project leaders from Saint-Martin.

ESS France Outre-mer is organizing three intensive incubation days for those who wish to develop an activity within the social and solidarity economy (SSE).

Designed to support entrepreneurs engaged in local initiatives, this session is part of the ESSor program supported by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the European Social Fund. The goal? To help impactful projects reach a decisive milestone through local support tailored to the local realities.

On the agenda: workshops led by experts, practical tools to structure your initiative, and opportunities for discussion to connect with other SSE stakeholders. Whether you're an association, a citizen's group, a social enterprise, or just someone with ideas, all are welcome.

Registration is free but mandatory, before Thursday, June 19, via the QR code below. The meetings will be held next to the Centr'hôtel (1st floor), at 6 rue du général de Gaulle in Marigot, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 13:30 p.m. to 16:00 p.m. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-3-jours-pour-faire-eclore-son-projet-solidaire/