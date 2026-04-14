ECONOMY: A new milestone for the economic development of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin initiated, last week, a key step for the economic future of the territory with the launch of Territorial plan for economic development, innovation and internationalization (STDEII). Led by First Vice-President Alain Richardson, this two-day seminar marks the starting point for in-depth work aiming to define a clear and operational roadmap for the years to come.



In front of some thirty participants from institutional, economic and financial circles, the stated ambition is to going beyond the simple administrative frameworkThe aim is to create a strategic document capable of bringing together the various policies already underway and identifying coherent priorities. “The economy is the engine,” Alain Richardson reminded everyone, emphasizing the need for a scalable tool, adapted to the realities of a territory that is both European and rooted in its Caribbean environment.



A plan developed through consultation

The approach is based on a extensive consultation with local stakeholders and external partnersAmong the “key witnesses” invited to share their expertise were two representatives of the Guadeloupe regionGilles Chausse, regional director of the French Development Agency (AFD), François Groh, director of IEDOM Guadeloupe, SXM and SBH, or Cédric Pradel, director of the Caribbean Agency for Cybersecurity (ACCYBThey all emphasized the importance of shared governance and a strategy rooted in local specificities.

At the heart of the discussions: the need for prioritize actions, strengthen financing capacities and to fully integrate the contemporary issuessuch as the ecological transition, social cohesion, and digital transformation. “Development is a complex process that requires humility and long-term vision“,” recalled the regional director of the AFD, referring to a strategic support role beyond simple financing.

Another major issue: theAdaptabilityIn an unstable international context, the future plan will need to evolve regularly to remain in line with economic realities. “This document will need to be dynamic and adjusted every two to three years,” Alain Richardson explained.



A dynamic that is set to continue

thematic workshops extended these discussions, with the aim of reaching a operational schemealigned with the needs of the region and its businesses. Ultimately, this strategic document, which will have to be adopted by the Territorial CouncilThis will form the basis of public economic policies, with a stated ambition: to make development a concrete lever serving the territory and its population.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-un-nouveau-cap-pour-le-developpement-economique-de-saint-martin/