ECONOMY: CGSS will strengthen its presence in the territory | FAXINFO

Present at the "Entrepreneur's Breakfast" organized by FipCom on June 24, Catherine Legeron, director of collection at the Caisse Générale de Sécurité Sociale (CGSS) undertook to strengthen the presence of the department in the territory to be closer to the people.

Often perceived -unfairly- as a steamroller frowned upon by contributors, the collection service of the CGSS wishes to multiply the actions "to go to" the insured: "We have every interest in opening up to demystify the collection service of the CSSS. We are going to both strengthen our presence in the territory of Saint-Martin and renovate our branch for better fluidity and better service to policyholders,” said Catherine Legeron. With more intense communication actions in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, the CGSS collection service will remain “very vigilant to the specificities of each territory, with relief and a different approach”. Strengthened by a quality partnership with the CCISM and an agreement that allows us to move forward, management hopes to reach agreements through productive dialogue and understanding by all parties.

Although the CGSS has experienced difficulties, it now has 150 employees for six departments with the objectives of improving the client-insured-employer relationship on a daily basis and its support capacity, of recalling the existing systems such as the advisory visit for participate in the understanding of social legislation or to intensify the fight against undeclared work with two additional agents. Catherine Legeron showed herself to be very involved in her mission, inviting the public to approach the collection service without fear or apprehension. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-la-cgss-va-renforcer-sa-presence-sur-le-territoire/