ECONOMY: Contrasting dynamics in the 3rd quarter of 2024 | FAXINFO

The latest report from the Economic Club, led by the Territorial Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (ITSEE) and all the economic players in the territory, highlights a mixed economy: “stagnant and without any particular momentum”.

THEemployment continues to fluctuate with a 4,4% increase in the number of job seekers in category A, reaching 4 registered. Young people and long-term job seekers are particularly affected, although the island has a lower long-term unemployment rate than Guadeloupe (075% compared to 40%).

Le tourism, meanwhile, follows seasonal trends. Grand-Case airport recorded a 16% increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous quarter, while hotel occupancy was around 40% in July before declining in September.

Maritime transport is progressing with a 12% increase in passengers, particularly to Anguilla (+24%), while connections to Saint-Barth are declining (-16%).

THEbanking activity remains mixed: credits increased by 2,2%, driven by real estate loans (+3,2%), but deposits fell by 4,8%, due to a marked decline in business deposits (-9,4%).

The social Security benefits reflect mixed dynamics: if the RSA falls by 2,3% over a year, requests explode (+26% in a quarter).

Other interesting figures for the health needs : 9.721 patients stayed at the LC Fleming Hospital Center, down 13% compared to the 2023 quarter, but up 5% over one year. On the part of theEnergy, electricity production increased significantly by 53%.

As for demography, 112 births, a decrease of 15% over one year, against 41 deaths, a figure stable over the quarter but down 5% over the year.

In the construction sector , 23% increase in building permits, slight decrease of 2% compared to last year. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-une-dynamique-contrastee-au-3%e1%b5%89-trimestre-2024/