ECONOMY / First quarter of 2025: between signals of recovery and persistent tensions | FAXINFO

In Saint Martin, the beginning of 2025 paints a mixed economic picture. According to the Club de la Conjoncture, while some indicators point to a resurgence in activity, the labor market remains under pressure in an unstable international context.

Evolution of employment

The job market remains tight: 5465 people are registered with France Travail, an increase of 4% over one quarter and 6,1% over one year. This increase should be put into perspective, as it results largely from the full employment reform, which came into effect in January, which requires the automatic registration of certain groups, such as young people on employment contracts or RSA recipients. Those under 25 are particularly affected: their number in category A has exploded by 33% over one year. At the same time, local businesses are planning to recruit 1870 people for the year, but 41% fear recruitment difficulties.

Transport

Air transport confirmed its rebound: 46 passengers transited through Grand-Case, up 359% year-on-year, despite a 11% decline compared to the previous quarter. Maritime traffic, meanwhile, exploded: +7% of calls at the port of Marigot compared to the end of 46, and +2024% year-on-year. Freight is also dynamic, with 20 tonnes handled, up 196%.

Social Security benefits

The number of RSA beneficiaries is down slightly (-3% year-on-year), a more marked change in Guadeloupe (-5%), while it is increasing in mainland France (+0,5%). The average amount paid in Saint-Martin is 600 euros, higher than the national average, due in particular to a greater number of beneficiaries receiving RSA at the full or increased rate. Conversely, the activity bonus (Ppa) is slightly up (+2,6%).

Tax revenues

Tax revenues reached €30,9 million, up 3% year-on-year. The TGCA (French Tax on Sales Tax) accounted for a third of total revenues (€10 million, up 15%), ahead of corporate tax (€5,4 million). Income tax continued to rise (+11%), reflecting a strong base of activity.

Tourist attendance

The high season is benefiting collective accommodation, with an occupancy rate of 81%, a 4% increase year-on-year. The influx of tourists is boosting traffic figures and supporting consumption, even though the latter slowed in March.

Economic barometer

Retailers are cautious: 45% noted a drop in footfall in March. Short-term visibility is diminishing, reflecting a climate of uncertainty. While prices remain generally stable, professionals anticipate seasonal activity but with no clear growth prospects.

Also this quarter…

The quarter was marked by contrasting trends: a 12% increase in water production (+2% year-on-year), but a drop in electricity production (-7%, or -1,2% year-on-year). Vehicle registrations fell by 23% in three months, even though they increased by 5% year-on-year (-28% for driving license applications compared to the previous quarter). Demographics showed little change, with 102 births and 50 deaths. Finally, the Hospital Center admitted 10 patients this quarter (-591% year-on-year). _Vx

