ECONOMY: Innovate and undertake for sustainable development | FAXINFO

The First Territorial Conference of theSocial and solidarity economy (ESS) in Saint-Martin will be held on March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 13 p.m., at the Hommage Hôtel in Baie-Nettlé.

This unmissable event will be an opportunity to discover a alternative economic model based on the cooperation, solidarity and the sustainable development,.

Whether you are an entrepreneur, a member of an association, a student or simply curious, this conference is a unique opportunity to exchange with experts and committed project leaders. Through discussions and collective reflections, it aims to encourage a way of doing business more ethical and respectful social and environmental issues.

The ESS represents a major lever for building a fairer future, by promoting innovation and job creation rooted in the values ​​of sharing and social responsibility. This first edition in Saint-Martin will provide a better understanding of the local issues and to identify concrete solutions to boost the local economy while placing people at the heart of initiatives.

inscriptions: https://urls.fr/naxyKi

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-innover-et-entreprendre-pour-un-developpement-durable/