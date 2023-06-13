ECONOMY: Louis Mussington present at State-Region Inter-European Funds Committee in Marseille | FAXINFO

The President of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington participated, on Friday June 9, in the State-Region Committee inter-European funds, which took place in Marseilles.

An opportunity for President Louis Mussington to publicly thank the Minister Delegate for Overseas, Jean-François Carenco for his support for the Collectivity of Saint-Martin during the allocation of post-Covid REACT-UE recovery credits (2021 -2023). Indeed, thanks to the minister's vigilance, Saint-Martin was able to obtain €42 million under these special funds.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin is not yet a "Managing Authority" for the full management of the funds allocated to it. Thus, President Louis Mussington indicated that he was present “as observers”.

Nevertheless, the president specified that “in public action, observation always precedes action! ".

In this context, the President insisted on the general strengthening of the administrative capacities of the COM.

"This ramping up of our services is a priority for the current term of office: it will continue and grow in the months to come," he said.

At the same time, as part of the start of discussions on the work relating to the post-2027 cohesion policy, President Mussington asked that "from now on and officially, this work should include the hypothesis of Saint-Martin's accession to the quality of managing authority for the next programming! ".

Stay tuned…

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-louis-mussington-present-au-comite-etat-region-inter-fonds-europeens-a-marseille/