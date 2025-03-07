ECONOMY: Marigot traders are fed up | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, Yann Lecam, president of the Association of Traders and Restaurateurs of Marigot (AEC), launched an appeal for mobilization to denounce the inaction in the face of the degradation of the city centre and the Royal MarinaA march, bringing together more than twenty traders, was organised yesterday morning towards the Collectivité in order to demand immediate answers.

For several years, the situation has been deteriorating. Despite the efforts of traders to restore certain infrastructures, the Marina Royale remains in a critical condition : lack of maintenance, insufficient lighting, insecurity growing. Two street lamps were stolen, and on February 14, two establishments were robbed. Traders denounce the lack of concrete measures and insufficient actions carried out by the Community.

Faced with this pressure, President Louis Mussington reacted on social networks, assuring that efforts are underway: gradual restoration of lighting, reinforcement of police patrols and installation of surveillance cameras from July. He calls for a constructive dialogue, denouncing a political exploitation of the security problem.

Despite this response, exasperation remains. Traders are demanding immediate action, including the reactivation of the blue area to facilitate parking and boost commercial activity. A crucial meeting with the Collectivity is scheduled for tomorrow at 10am. On the State side, the representatives of the AEC will meet with the prefect Cyrille Le Vély on March 16. For them, there is no longer any question of waiting. _Vx

Unable to meet an elected official from the Community yesterday at the end of the march, Yann Lecam, president of the Association of Traders and Restaurateurs of Marigot (AEC), insisted on accepting in person the meeting proposed tomorrow by President Louis Mussington.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-le-ras-le-bol-des-commercants-de-marigot/