ECONOMY: Overseas territories face new American taxes | FAXINFO

Recent decisions by the US government regarding tariffs strike the French overseas territories unequally. Unlike France and the rest of the European Union, which are experiencing a increase by 20%, these territories see their taxes vary without a clear explanation.

Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, and Mayotte are subject to a 10% tax increase, while Réunion, although enjoying the same legal status, is subject to a much more severe tax rate of 37%. Saint Pierre and Miquelon is particularly targeted, with a 50% tax, while French Polynesia remains at 10%.

This arbitrary differentiation raises many questions. US President Donald Trump, in announcing these measures, justified these taxes as a means of defending the economic interests of the United States. However, many elected officials and observers denounce a inconsistent and discriminatory decision, which has no economic basis.

The reaction in France was not long in coming. Emmanuel Macron has urgently summoned representatives of the sectors concerned in order to assess the impact of these tax increases and to consider countermeasures. Overseas Minister Manuel Valls considers the specific customs duties imposed on overseas territories by Donald Trump to be a "collection of inconsistencies and absurdities."

From April 9, these taxes risk seriously affecting local overseas economies, already weakened by their remoteness and the cost of imports.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-loutre-mer-face-aux-nouvelles-taxes-americaines/