ECONOMY / Saint-Martin Active Initiative: 2024 Activity Report and 2025 Outlook | FAXINFO

Last Monday, Initiative Saint-Martin Active (ISMA) presented its annual impact report and its new system, in favor of local entrepreneurs, which will be operational from June 2025.

In 2024, ISMA, the association serving the associative structures of Saint-Martin for 23 years, welcomed 108 companies into its financing and support program for business creators and buyers.

There are also 161 entrepreneurs currently receiving post-financing support and €1.758.684 in aid granted in the region.

“More than a third of our project leaders come from long-term unemployment and RSA (Responsible Social Welfare), so we fulfill a significant social function. Over the past three years, we have certainly been the leading creator of businesses and jobs in Saint-Martin,” says Jean-Paul Fischer, President of ISMA. “What's less positive is that there are multiple stakeholders in the area involved in job creation.

And, for greater efficiency, we should work on a joint strategy with the State, the Community, and other participating institutions. We could create a one-stop shop to welcome and best guide the various project leaders,” he adds. In the meantime, ISMA is launching the Support, Engineering, and Financing of SXM Associations (AIFA) project next month.

150 to 200 local associations will be able to call on an advisory unit to help them with their association projects, their forecast budget and their grant applications. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-initiative-saint-martin-active-bilan-dactivite-2024-et-perspectives-2025/