ECONOMY – SOCIETAL COMMITMENT: Dauphin Telecom becomes the leading company in the “Businesses Get Involved” club | FAXINFO

The “Businesses Get Involved” club” continues its development in Saint-Martin with a new key player: Dolphin TelecomLast Thursday, the company was officially named a leading company during a ceremony held at its premises in Marigot, in the presence of officials and local economic stakeholders. The “Les Entreprises s'engagent” club, launched in national scale in 2018, aims to unite companies around values of solidarity, inclusion and sustainable development.

Since July 2024, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) is in charge of running the club in the region. Its president, Angèle Dormoy, recalled the symbolic significance of this initiative: “The challenges are numerous, but that didn’t stop us from applying and being selected to fly the flag for Saint-Martin entrepreneurship.” She now calls on all businesses to join this collective dynamic: “Today, I am launching a solemn appeal to all businesses : commit to our side”.

A company resolutely turned towards the future and others

Having become a leading company, Dauphin Telecom embodies social commitment in action. “We welcome this recognition with humility and determination,” declared its general manager, Eve Riboud, “We are a company born in Saint-Martin, anchored here, and looking to the future. This territory saw us born and we carry it in our DNA". With more than a hundred employees, the company is now present in Saint-Barth, Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Martinique, but remains deeply attached to its Saint-Martin roots.

Philippe Morel, Marketing and Sales Director, emphasizes the obviousness of this new mission: “Participating in the club is in line with our values. What motivates us is the possibility of federatingWe like to bring together the region's energies and businesses around a common ambition."

"“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come” – Angèle Dormoy, using Victor Hugo’s quote to illustrate the “Businesses Get Involved” club

For Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, this designation is a strong signal: “The club is this: seeing each other, talking to each other, work togetherThere are leaders everywhere, with charisma and who pull the locomotive. Today we are highlighting those. You (Dauphin Telecom, editor's note) have been pulling the locomotive for a long time with your direct reports, it's natural for you, and you will encourage other business leaders to join the club to spread like wildfire.”

La roadmap of the club is now well defined. It covers major priorities: inclusion of people in situations of handicap, Health at work, use of jeunes, energy sobriety and insertion into the priority neighborhoods“The club will allow us to increase our impact, better identify levers for mobilization and strengthen synergies between economic actors,” confirms Marie Martin, local representative and employment and training manager at the CCISM. humanist values are part of the club's development,” underlines Julien Bataille, director of the CCISM.

A varied program of concrete actions

Several events have already been announced for the coming weeks: business-disability meetings on April 24, thematic mornings on workplace safety on April 29, and inter-high school dating and competitions in May. Inter-company workshops will enrich this program, in a shared desire to build concrete solutions adapted to the territory.

For the CCISM, the prefecture and Dauphin Telecom, recognized by the French Telecoms Federation last February, this is just the beginning. As Eve Riboud reminds us, “being a leading company today is a new step in our commitment, it is not an end in itself.”

The “Businesses Get Involved” club is open to all organizations wishing to work towards fairer, more inclusive, and more sustainable economic development. Membership is free, and every action countsThe momentum is underway. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-engagement-societal-dauphin-telecom-devient-entreprise-leader-du-club-les-entreprises-sengagent/