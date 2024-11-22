ECONOMY: Success for the Independent Workers’ Fair in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

On November 14 and 15, the second “Salon des Travailleurs Indépendants” organized by the CCISM and the CGSS brought together nearly 150 participants for individual meetings, masterclasses and information meetings. This event, in partnership with stakeholders such as the CAF, France Travail and the Centre des Finances Publiques, highlighted the importance of supporting the self-employed in Saint-Martin.

For the director of the CCISM, Julien Bataille, this fair has reached a milestone in meeting the specific needs of independent workers. By being structured around two key moments, namely individual meetings and group sessions, it counted 90 participants who benefited from personalized advice and 77 participants who attended workshops on practical topics such as rights, health or retirement. Most of these events were also full. Angeline Laurence, territorial and technical advisor at the CCISM, praised the commitment of the independent workers: "Being independent means showing boldness and adaptability. This fair gives them the tools to better carry out their activity while promoting their role in our economy."

Partners and perspectives

Various partners, including the Social Protection Council for Self-Employed Workers (CPSTI), were present to answer participants' questions. With more than 8 self-employed workers on the island, this type of fair is essential to support this essential pillar of the local economy. The organizers are already planning to extend this format with regular actions to continue to support these courageous and dynamic entrepreneurs. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-succes-pour-le-salon-des-travailleurs-independants-a-saint-martin/